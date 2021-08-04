LNP – Compensation for damages caused by wild animal attacks to be increased

The Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted a proposal to amend the compensation paid for deaths, complete or partial disabilities or property damages caused by the attacks of protected animals including elephants, leopards, bears, wild buffaloes and crocodiles.

The proposal has been tabled by the Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation during the Cabinet meeting held on Monday.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod to;

• Increase the compensation of Rs. 500,000 paid for the loss of life to Rs. 1,000,000despite the gender or age limit.

• Increase the compensation of Rs. 500,000 paid for a person with complete disability to Rs. 1,000,000 despite gender or age limit.

• Increase the compensation of Rs. 75,000 paid for partial disability or physical injuries to Rs. 150,000.

• Increase compensation of Rs. 100,000 paid for house and property damages caused by wild elephant attacks to a maximum of Rs. 200,000.