Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

Maga in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Pay hike for teachers difficult during present economic crisis: Minister

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

As much as 86 percent of the government’s revenue had been spent for the payment of salaries and remunerations in 2020 triggering public finance concerns for the country, and therefore this was not an appropriate time to grant a pay hike for teachers, trade Minister Bandula Gunawardana said.

The Minister said he was fully agreeable for 100 per cent pay hike for school teachers, but it was something impossible given the depth of the economic crisis induced by the pandemic.

He said the government had no option other than further taxation if it wanted to increase welfare measures.

“Further taxation means further burdens for people,” he said.

The Minister said the previous Yahapalana government alienated national assets in a callous manner.

One thought on “LNP – Pay hike for teachers difficult during present economic crisis: Minister

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    July 26, 2021 at 5:13 am
    Permalink

    It is not for the Minister to say but for the TEACHERS TO UNDERSTAND. Do we have teachers or MORONS?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *