Majority of infected & COVID deaths are of unvaccinated people
In the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country in recent days, Director General Health Services Dr Asela Gunawardena said the majority of people being hospitalized with COVID and dying from the disease haven’t been fully vaccinated.
He told the media that this was noticed in an analysis carried out on the number of infections and deaths.
“It is of absolute importance that every individual above 60 gets vaccinated irrespective of the preferred vaccine. In addition, people above 30 should also get their vaccine without hesitation,” he stressed.
Moreover, Dr Gunawardena said the country is still at the third wave and added they were yet to witness an end to it.
Commenting on the spread of Delta variant cases in the country, the Health DG said a total of 68 cases had been so far detected in Sri Lanka.
“We are directing all the suspected samples to the Sri Jayewardenepura University for further research. It takes nearly two weeks to obtain the results,” he added.
“We strongly believe that the virus could be contained if people act with responsibility abiding by the health guidelines and practices” he added.
One thought on “LNP – Majority of infected & COVID deaths are of unvaccinated people”
Who is responsible. The heath ministry and the government is responsible for this. Not the public. You need to understand that Sri Lanka has a very mature vaccination infrastructure. This was not used and it was done at the whims and fancies of jokers in fancy dress. The delay in the ordering of vaccine was the other. Sri Lanka was expecting the free vaccine for 20% of the population and until then were throwing pots into rivers and a drinking honey. As the saying goes ” No Money No Honey”.