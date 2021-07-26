LNP – Majority of infected & COVID deaths are of unvaccinated people

In the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country in recent days, Director General Health Services Dr Asela Gunawardena said the majority of people being hospitalized with COVID and dying from the disease haven’t been fully vaccinated.

He told the media that this was noticed in an analysis carried out on the number of infections and deaths.

“It is of absolute importance that every individual above 60 gets vaccinated irrespective of the preferred vaccine. In addition, people above 30 should also get their vaccine without hesitation,” he stressed.

Moreover, Dr Gunawardena said the country is still at the third wave and added they were yet to witness an end to it.

Commenting on the spread of Delta variant cases in the country, the Health DG said a total of 68 cases had been so far detected in Sri Lanka.

“We are directing all the suspected samples to the Sri Jayewardenepura University for further research. It takes nearly two weeks to obtain the results,” he added.

“We strongly believe that the virus could be contained if people act with responsibility abiding by the health guidelines and practices” he added.