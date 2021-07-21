LNP – JAT IPO oversubscribed on Opening day

JAT Holdings Limited Initial Public Offering (IPO) was successfully oversubscribed on the opening day.

In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday (20) morning JAT Holdings noted that they have received applications for over Rs 2.23 billion for the above issues by JAT Holdings Limited and accordingly the issue has been oversubscribed.

Therfore, the issue will close at 4.30 pm today (20) as per Prospectus.