Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

JAT IPO Launch Conference in sri lankan news
Business 

LNP – JAT IPO oversubscribed on Opening day

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

JAT Holdings Limited Initial Public Offering (IPO) was successfully oversubscribed on the opening day.

In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday (20) morning JAT Holdings noted that they have received applications for over Rs 2.23 billion for the above issues by JAT Holdings Limited and accordingly the issue has been oversubscribed.

Therfore, the issue will close at 4.30 pm today (20) as per Prospectus.

One thought on “LNP – JAT IPO oversubscribed on Opening day

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    July 21, 2021 at 1:23 pm
    Permalink

    What ever said and done there is investor confidence

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *