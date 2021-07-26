LNP – Fervent request from Edu. Ministry Secy to TUs to resume online teaching

Education Ministry Secretary Prof. Kapila Perera has sent a fervent request to all the teachers and principal trade unions to give up their ongoing trade union action and continue with the online teaching activities.

He said that the children are suffering without being able to continue their studies, and, therefore, they should consider resuming their online teaching activities at this crucial juncture where country is battling with Covid pandemic.

He said the issues raised by the teachers and principals trade unions have been continuing for the past 24 years. There is a huge responsibility on the hands of the President and the government. The Education Minister will make a detailed statement soon.

The cabinet paper regarding their demands has already been submitted for discussion. As the Ministry Secretary, I do not have anything, but to say to resume your online teaching activities.

After the cabinet meeting, an opportunity will be given to the relevant trade unions to discuss the issues on Tuesday (27), Prof. Perera added.