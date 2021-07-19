LNP – 57mn cubic meters sand required for development projects between 2021-25: Amaraweera

With the scheduled 13 development projects between 2021 and 2025, a total volume of 57 million cubic meters of sand will be required, Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said.

He said road developments such as the development of 100,000 km of rural roads and proposed highways, widening of urban railways and road tracks, development of the university and school buildings as well as student hostels among the scheduled projects.

“We did a calculation on the mineral resources required for these projects. Accordingly, the data gathered on the quantities of rock, sand and soil required and where they were available. About 4000 more locations have been identified throughout the island where those building materials can be obtained. Of this, 57 million cubic meters of sand will be required for 13 state development projects alone during the period 2021-2025. But we can only supply 42 million cubic meters of sand.

Therefore, we have to further explore alternative locations for the remainder, Minister Amaraweera said.