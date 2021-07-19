LNP – 5.6 million Sinopharm doses expected within two weeks

Mass inoculation against Covid -19 will gather pace further with the arrival of 5. 6 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines within the next couple of weeks, Daily Mirror learns. According to the Chinese Embassy in Colombo, a commercially purchased consignment of two million doses would be delivered on July 22. Besides,1.6 million doses will be dispatched as a donation on July 26. “The third dispatch of two million doses will be made at the end of this month or during the first week of August,” an embassy spokesman said. Sri Lanka mostly uses Sinopharm vaccines in its inoculation drive .By July 17,1.2 million people had been fully vaccinated with it and 4.4 million with the first dose. Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik V, Astra Zeneca and Sinovac are the other vaccines approved for emergency in Sri Lanka at the moment.