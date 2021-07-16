LNP – Prime Group introduces Amber Skye, Negombo with Sri Lanka’s first virtual property launch

Prime Group promises a brand new story in luxury oceanfront living to the real estate market of Sri Lanka with Amber Skye Negombo. Located down the popular Hotel Road in Negombo, this exquisite property is located within minutes from start class hotels and Katunayaka

Amber Skye Residencies hosts a collection of 145 spacious apartments, one – to three-bedroom apartments with prices starting from Rs. 19.5 Million. The project is slated for completion in mid-2024, with attractive payment plans spread across three years. The project will open to the public on the 17th of July, 2021 through a virtual launch, which can be accessed through a quick sign up by giving a missed call to 1353 or visiting Prime Residencies FB page.

“We are extremely excited to bring this address to life as Negombo grows its reputation as an ideal destination for business, pleasure and investment. Amber Skye offers homeowners the opportunity to relish premium living in a space that delivers a distinct combination of aesthetics, style and design. These living spaces are truly unreal not only because they offer seclusion and exclusivity but because of its location and the sophisticated architecture that blends right into the natural landscape to offer access to infinite leisure opportunities. This is luxury oceanfront living at its very best. As Always, Prime Group will continue to deliver properties with highest standards of design, meet customer expectations and provide exceptional and unmatched lifestyle amenities,”remarked Prime Group Chairman Brahmanage Premalal.

All apartments and penthouses of the property are exquisitely designed to maximize natural lighting, with an abundance of space, which is enhanced through contemporary design, meticulous detailing and modern features. Overlooking the crystal blue waters of the Indian Ocean, Amber Skye offer priceless leisure assets located just minutes away from the main tourism attraction of Negombo as well as the Bandaranaike International Airport along with convenient access to the highway.

The property features a diverse array of indulging amenities to enhance everyday experiences. This includes a 24/7 concierge service, visitors lobby, rooftop infinity pool, kids pool and play area, yoga deck, large roof terrace, observation telescope, BBQ terrace, fitness center, rooftop ocean bar, and a meeting center. Residents are also offered a drivers rest area, maids’ quarters, laundry rooms, 24-hour security with digital surveillance and access control elevators. 2 bedroom rentable apartment option comes with dual key facility which allows owners to rent to two different parties as a studio apartment and an apartment with one bedroom.

Amber Skye spoils residents with their pick of culinary choices and retail outlets all conveniently located within close proximity, creating the perfect atmosphere for residents to dine, stay and play. The property enables heartening experiences with quick strolls down the golden beaches of Negombo beach, renowned religious places, Negombo Dutch fort, Ma Oya, Depa Ela, Dutch clock tower, and Morawala Beach. The residents will also be able to experience the Negombo lagoon.