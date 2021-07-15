LNP – Sinopharm first dose at Vihara Maha Devi Park open theatre from Thursday for people in WP

The general public above 30 years of age in the Western Province (WP) are able to get the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the Vihara Maha Devi Park open theatre in Colombo from Thursday (15), National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (​NOCPCO) said.

They said the vaccination programme to be held between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm from Thursday until further notice.

The latest Community Vaccination Centre will be manned by Army Medical teams, the NOCPCO said.

Proof of permanent residence in the Western Province by way of production of the National Identity Card (NIC) with Electricity or Telephone Bill or a copy of the Electoral List or a residential proof from the Grama Niladhari is required to receive the vaccine at this new Community Vaccination Centre at Vihara Maha Devi Park, they said

The Army-managed Community Vaccination Centre at Werahera-based 1 Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps Regiment HQ will continue the project as usual but Battaramulla ‘Diyatha Uyana’ Community Vaccination Centre will cease to function beginning Thursday (15) until it resumes operations again on Monday (19 July) at 8.30 am and continues on Wednesday (21), the NOCPCO added.