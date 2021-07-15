LNP – Country to be reopened in September?

If there is no major change in the situation, the country is expected to be fully open by September, Commander of the Army General Shavendra Silva said.

The Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) mentioned this joining the TV Derana ‘Big Focus’ program today (July 14).

He said that the authorities are working under a policy to administer at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the whole country by September.

Accordingly, if they do not encounter any major change in the pandemic situation in the country, the country will be reopened completely by then, General Silva said.

He added that it has also been discussed with Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga to reopen the country to foreigners.

The Army Chief said, “Foreigners cannot come without obtaining both doses of the vaccine. Any person visiting after receiving both doses, whether they are locals or foreigners, will be subjected to an exit PCR. It takes only about 24 hours. Some are released within even just six hours. Accordingly, we can reopen like that.”