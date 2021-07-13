LNP – Over 1K tourism sector employees receive Covid-19 jab in H’tota

Vaccination drive for the tourism industry kicked off over the weekend and over 1000 employees attached to the sector in the Hambantota District received their first jab.

On Saturday, 1000 Hotel staff, tour guides, tourists drivers, and 150 safari drivers were vaccinated with Sinopharm first dose. The programme was carried out in four different areas across the district.

Present during the vaccination initiation programme for the tourism sector was Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga, and Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaka.

Addressing the media Tourism Minister Ranatunga stated that efforts are underway to make Sri Lanka a safe destination for tourists.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the government aims towards making Sri Lanka Covid-19 free by the end of the year.