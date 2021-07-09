LNP – SL’s batting coach Grant Flower diagnosed with COVID-19

A specialist batting coach of the Sri Lanka Cricket team who returned to the country after the England tour, has been diagnosed with COVID infection, a senior official of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said.

The SLC team’s batting coach, a former Zimbabwean all-rounder, is a well-known figure. He was diagnosed with symptoms and later underwent a PCR test. He was referred to a health examination yesterday (07) and, according to the results received today, he was found infected with COVID-19.

Since all the players on the tour have been in a bio-security bubble since day one, it would not be a problem for the coach to become infected, an SLS official said.