LNP – Rajapakse handed one-year ban, suspended for 2 years

Sri Lanka batsman Bhanuka Rajapakse was on Monday handed a one-year ban from all forms of cricket, suspended over two years and an approximately million-rupee fine (US$ 5000) by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for comments he made on social media recently.

SLC said the comments had breached the obligations of the Player Contract 2019/2020 which Rajapakse had signed.

Among the scathing comments Rajapakse had made on social media recently, was the suggestion that Sri Lanka’s recent results in international cricket had shown if the team’s South African coach Mickey Arthur had a plan or not.

Rajapakse, who shone during the first edition of the Lanka Premier League, also criticised the emphasis on fitness for selection — a policy that has consistently seen him not picked for the national team.

In the same breath however, SLC said Rajapakse had been drafted into the 13-member training squad for the series against India.

This was after Rajapakse passed both the 2km run and skinfold tests, that are mandatory to considered for selection.