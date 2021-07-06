LNP – Mahela appointed to Janashakthi Insurance board

anashakthi Insurance PLC has appointed ace cricketer Mahela Jayawardene to its board of directors as a Non-Executive/Independent Director with effect from July 5, 2021.

Jayawardene who captained Sri Lanka’s national cricket team currently functions as the Chairman of National Sports Council.

Along with Jaywardene, four other directors have also been appointed to the Janashakthi Insurance board with effect from July 5, 2021.

They are; Dinesh Schaffter (Non-Independent / Non Executive Director), Warini de Costa and Annika Senanayake (Independent / Non Executive Directors) and Ravi Liyanage (Non-Independent / Executive Director / CEO).