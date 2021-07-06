Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

download 17 in sri lankan news
Business 

LNP – Mahela appointed to Janashakthi Insurance board

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

anashakthi Insurance PLC has appointed ace cricketer Mahela Jayawardene to its board of directors as a Non-Executive/Independent Director with effect from July 5, 2021.

Jayawardene who captained Sri Lanka’s national cricket team currently functions as the Chairman of National Sports Council.

Along with Jaywardene, four other directors have also been appointed to the Janashakthi Insurance board with effect from July 5, 2021.

They are; Dinesh Schaffter (Non-Independent / Non Executive Director), Warini de Costa and Annika Senanayake (Independent / Non Executive Directors) and Ravi Liyanage (Non-Independent / Executive Director / CEO).

One thought on “LNP – Mahela appointed to Janashakthi Insurance board

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    July 6, 2021 at 2:53 am
    Permalink

    There’s life after cricket if you play with a straight bat. Congratulations and best wishes Mahela

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *