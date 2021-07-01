LNP – Compulsory retirement age of medical officers in public service extended

The age limit for compulsory retirement of medical officers of all grades in the public service has been extended via a Gazette Extraordinary published on Wednesday (June 30).

The communiqué was issued by Minister of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government Janaka Bandara Tennakoon.

As per the amendment made to the provisions of Sections 02 and 17 of the Minutes on Pension, the medical officers in the public service can now retire at the age of 63.

The amendment will be effective from April 20, 2021, the gazette notification read further.

Given the dearth of medical professionals as a percentage of the population, the Cabinet of Ministers, in May 2020, gave the nod to amend the Minutes on Pension in order to extend their compulsory retirement by one year.

Thereby, the age limit for compulsory retirement of medical officers in public service was extended to 61 years, which was previously at 60 years.