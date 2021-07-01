LNP – Action to be taken against impersonator who assaulted a female council member

Mayor of Colombo Rosy Senanayake yesterday assured that she will lodge a complaint with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa regarding a person who had demanded money from city dwellers posing as a member of the Council and had assaulted a female councillor W.sumithralatha recently.

The mayor gave this assurance when both the ruling party and opposition members of the CMC requested her to intervene on behalf of the female council member during Municipal sessions last afternoon.

“We will consider the matter and will also provide her with legal assistance,.

Assaulting a woman is an offence under the penal code,” she said. Ms.sumithralatha said the police had not taken action to prevent the person from assaulting her.“Even my children were attacked,” she said.

SLPP member Sharmila Gonawala said the suspect is the brother of a former member of Parliament.