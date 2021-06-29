LNP – Govt. unveils new programme to help treat COVID-19 patients at home

The Health Ministry today introduced a new hotline number 1390 to create a new process to properly care the COVID-19 patients at home.

Accordingly, the patients who would be treated at their home will be classified in accordance with several factors such as patients who show and don’t show symptoms, whether the said patient could be treated while at home and the COVID condition in the surrounding areas etc.

The patients, who are classified to be treated at home will be in touch with the respective regional medical officers on daily basis via the 1390 hotline.

Moreover, the patients whose conditions become worse, would be directed to hospitals and further treatment under the supervision of medical officers.

However, the Health Ministry said the priority however, would be given to symptomatic patients above the age of 60 in directing them to the hospitals and treatment centres.

“This program is currently in operation in the Kalutara district as a pilot project and the Ministry hopes to expand it to the Western Province and to the entire country,” the Ministry added.