LNP – Suspected Delta variant COVID case detected in Madiwala

The Indian variant of COVID-19 known as Delta is reportedly found in the Pragathipura area in Madiwela, health officials said.

The sample of a patient suspected to have been infected with Delta variant has been sent for research to ascertain the exact variant.

Deputy Director-General of Health Services Dr Hemantha Herath said measures are being taken to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We are carrying out all precautionary measures at the moment. It is not possible to say whether the relevant patient has been infected with the Indian variant. It could be some other variant. It is yet to be determined,” Dr Herath said.

Earlier, the Indian variant was detected from the Dematagoda area.