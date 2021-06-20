LNP – You can now apply for your CRIB REPORT through NDB NEOS as NDB Takes another Giant Step in Digitalisation

NDB Bank becomes the first player in the banking industry to tie up with the Credit Information Bureau (CRIB) in order to create a hassle free and convenient method in which the Bank’s customers can register and request for their individual credit reports (iReport) and individual credit score reports (CRIB Score) from wherever they are in Sri Lanka through NDB NEOS.

NDB Director/Group CEO Dimantha Seneviratne said that the Bank is always ready to meet the demands of their customers as and when the need arises.

“The pandemic situation has brought about unprecedented changes in the industry and we have strategized in response to these changes well, ensuring continued support to our customers. With this latest partnership, we have taken digital banking to a whole new level, making it easy and convenient for all customers. Earlier, even if you were outstation, you had to come to the CRIB premises to obtain the report or register for the online service. However, NDB has made it 100% convenient for our customers to register and request for their reports via their NEOS mobile app.”

“We have and will continue to flex and reinvest our solutions in response to the customer’s unique needs with our strong digital platform – NDB NEOS,” added Seneviratne, stating “NDB has taken the lead in the industry with this partnership.”

Accordingly, no paperwork is required to register for obtaining individual credit reports or individual credit score reports via NDB NEOS. Further, no additional verification such as video call or physical verification processes are needed since the customer is already verified. The customer has to simply register once for the CRIB report request service through NDB NEOS following which, the customer can obtain their reports as and when they require. As with all NEOS transactions, this too offers hassle free online payment options through the customer’s NDB accounts. Registration is provided free of charge.

“CRIB continues to expand, simplify and improve on its existing on-line service and product distribution modalities, whilst always ensuring that -You are, who you say you are, before we release your CRIB Report or Score to you. This collaboration and new development, provides yet another simplified option where the individual can simply apply for a Report through the mobile banking application of the relevant CRIB member Institution, which then delivers to CRIB an already validated profile of that Individual. CRIB further validates and registers the individual, before delivering the report direct to that individual, in a secure manner,” CRIB’s Director, General Manager Nandi Anthony said, adding “Other Banking and Non- Banking member lending institutions of CRIB are also expected to soon follow suit.”

“The NDB Group’s new strategic plan, which was launched in October 2020, has placed us on a steadfast growth trajectory amidst the turbulences. We carry good momentum to the second half of the year, which seems steeper in terms of challenges, with the outbreak of the third wave of the pandemic in Sri Lanka and worsening situations across Asia, which will have a cascading impact on the local economy. The Bank will fully deploy prudent and timely strategic initiatives in response to the pandemic, the development and impact of which is yet to be fully gauged,” the NDB Director/Group CEO noted.

NDB – a bank that has always been at the forefront of the digital revolution also became the first bank to connect host to host with the Credit Score Instant Decision Module introduced by the Credit Information Bureau (CRIB) through Application Programming Interface earlier in 2020. As part of its digital transformation roadmap, NDB’s NEOS is regularly updated to reflect customer demand for personalisation and ease of use. The launch of NDB NEOS Mobile Banking in December 2019 was the fore runner which enabled the Bank to launch the NDB NEOS Online Banking platform in April 2020, during the peak of Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 crisis. The NDB NEOS Mobile and Online Banking platform has garnered popularity nation-wide as a state-of-the-art digital banking platform, with absolute connectivity to all of NDB’s banking services especially during the lockdown period.

During this current pandemic situation, many individuals prefer to bank from the safety of their homes. NDB NEOS has made the lives of the Bank’s customers easier and safer by providing many digital methods in which all their banking needs can be conducted, whether it is for personal or business transactions. As such, this step is just one of many steps NDB has taken in order to make the lives of the Bank’s valuable clientele more convenient.

Meanwhile, during a time where minimum contact with others is in the best interests of every individual, NDB introduced NEOS Pay, a QR payment method in which customers can make payments to merchants and pay bills using QR codes. This positioned NDB NEOS as the first app in Sri Lanka to enable banking and merchant transactions in one single app. Adding further convenience, other bank customers have also been given the ability to register for NDB NEOS using their other bank account details. This capability is facilitated via the JustPay network and enables other bank customers to carry out merchant and bill payments using QR codes.

The NEOS Phygital Branches, Cash Recycle Machines and Bank2U propositions together with the NEOS App and Online Banking make the totality of the NDB digital offering. The Bank is also frequently at the forefront of technological changes and is involved in exploring, investing in and developing the digital banking arena, while on the fast track to becoming Sri Lanka’s best Digital Banking provider.

The Bank was crowned as Sri Lanka’s Best Bank 2021 by the prestigious Global Finance Magazine of USA, fresh on the heels of being recognized as The Bank of the Year Sri Lanka, by The Banker Magazine UK. NDB Bank is the 4th largest listed bank in Sri Lanka and the parent company of the NDB Group. The only financial services conglomerate in Sri Lanka, NDB Group is uniquely positioned towards assisting the growth and development of the Sri Lankan capital market to provide its customers seamless access to the product and service offerings of all its group companies.