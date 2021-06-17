LNP – Norway offers remote assistance to address sea pollution

The Norwegian Coastal Administration has offered remote assistance in responding to marine pollution caused by X-press Pearl, Ambassador Trine Jøranli Eskedal said.

In response to a query by Daily Mirror, the Norwegian Ambassador said the Norwegian experts held a meeting with the Sri Lankan authorities. “Experts from the Norwegian Coastal Administration have offered remote assistance, and have held a meeting with relevant Sri Lankan counterparts. Norway is also exploring other avenues of possible support,” she said.

The container vessel that caught fire off the Colombo Port, triggered a marine environmental crisis for Sri Lanka. Fisheries activities have been barred in the area