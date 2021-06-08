LNP – Prez. calls on investors to explore SL’s medical tourism industry

As Sri Lanka is currently pitching itself to the world as an attractive investment destination, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today called on investors to explore the country’s medical tourism industry.

Stating that the country’s public healthcare system is augmented by globally accredited private hospitals and world class, highly qualified, and experienced medical professionals, Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka is well placed to benefit from the growing global medical tourism industry.

“Investments into medical tourism projects are therefore encouraged, as are wellness tourism projects that will leverage our rich heritage of mindfulness, holistic healthcare, and the Ayurveda tradition,” he said.

Furthermore, the president stated that with the nation seeking to revitalize its tourism industry to take advantage of the likely post-pandemic travel boom, investments are welcome into hotels, resorts, entertainment facilities, and experiential tourism projects that will attract high spending tourists to the country.