LNP – UK no more potential source for SL tourism

Sri Lanka would no longer be able to target tourists from the UK as a decision has been taken to place the island nation on the red list.

Until the travel ban is in effect, the UK will have to be factored out of all short term tourism target plans.

The move to place Sri Lanka on the red list is likely to deliver an impact to the country’s plans to revive tourism as travellers returning from countries acknowledged to have high risk of COVID-19 transmission are required to pay for hotel quarantine for 10 nights after their arrival.

Since the island nation opened its international airports in January, the UK has emerged as one of the top five source market for tourism for 2021 so far.

The UK announced last evening that Sri Lanka has been placed on the red list along with six other countries.

From 8 June, travellers from Sri Lanka Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sudan, Trinidad, and Tobago will not be able to enter the country.

Furthermore, all those permitted to enter the UK from these places must quarantine in managed hotels for 10 days.

Currently, there are 43 countries on the UK government’s red list to cover regions linked with high-risk COVID-19 variants such as India, Brazil and South Africa.