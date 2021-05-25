LNP – Cabinet halts import of limited number of vehicles

The Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, decided to suspend the importation of a limited number of vehicles today (24) in view of the current situation in the country, the PM’s office said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

Ministers have pointed out to the Cabinet that the import of vehicles should be further restricted, taking into account the current situation in the country and the financial situation.

Accordingly, steps have been taken to suspend the previous proposal to import a limited number of vehicles as per the decision of the Cabinet.