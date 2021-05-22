LNP – Dickwella, Mendis strike form in warm-up

Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis struck form in Sri Lanka’s 40-over Intra-Squad practice match played at the Academy Ground in Dhaka, Bangladesh yesterday.

This was Sri Lanka’s only warm-up game ahead of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh, which begins in Dhaka on Sunday.

Wicket-keeper opening batsman Dickwella struck an unbeaten 88 after Team ‘B’ Captain Kusal Mendis had won the toss and elected to bat first.

Middle order batsman Mendis then hammered a superb 69 as Team ‘B’ amassed 284 for five wickets from their allotted 40 overs.

Team ‘A’ in reply, ended up two runs short of their target as they were dismissed for 282 in 37.2 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga batting at number three made 79 from 39 deliveries while Ashen Bandara remained unbeaten on 80 from 79 balls. Paceman Chamika Karunaratne was the most successful bowler with three for 40 from 6.2 overs.

Chief scores

Sri Lanka Team ‘B’: 284/5 in 40 overs (Niroshan Dickwella 88 n.o, Kusal Mendis 69, Dhananjaya de Silva 25, Chamika Karunaratne 35, Binura Fernando 21 n.o, Lakshan Sandakan 27 n.o)

Sri Lanka Team ‘A’: 282 in 37.2 overs (Kusal Perera 28, Wanindu Hasaranga 79, Ashen Bandara 80 n.o, Isuru Udana 47, Chamika Karunaratne 3/40). (Agencies)