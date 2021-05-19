LNP – CID, FBI, Australian police conduct probe on Easter Sunday attack

The CID together with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Australian Federal Police are currently conducting an international probe on the Easter Sunday attacks, Minister of Public Security Sarath Weersekera told Parliament today.

Minister Weerasekara made a special statement in the House responding to remarks made by outgoing Attorney General Dapula de Livera that CID investigations on Easter Sunday attacks are not completed, said these kinds of investigations take time.

“Khalid Sheikh Mohammed who has been found as the mastermind behind September 11 attacks is yet to be tried, while it took a few years for India to take action against the killers of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. It took three years to file legal action against the killlers of late Minister Lakshman Kadirgamer and to take legal action against the Dalada Maligawa attackers.

Therefore, time consumes for these kind of investigations as the wrongdoers cannot be allowed to escape through the loopholes,” the Minister said.(