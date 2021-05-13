LNP – Passenger arrested with 18 gold biscuits at BIA

A Sri Lankan national has been arrested by Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning while attempting to smuggle 18 gold biscuits into the country.

The PNB officers recovered 18 gold biscuits from the possession of the passenger who had arrived at BIA onboard an Oman Airways flight at around 10.00 a.m. today (12), the police spokesman said.

The suspects, identified as a 37-year-old resident of Negombo, has been handed over to Sri Lanka Customs by the PNB while further investigations are underway.