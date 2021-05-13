LNP – Muthurajawela to be declared as Ramsar wetland

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to prepare a new master plan for the Muthurajawela wetland area and to consequently declare it as a Ramsar wetland of international importance.

The Cabinet of Ministers on Monday approved the proposal containing several measures targeted at conserving the Muthurajawela wetland area, which has been under threat due to a multitude of issues.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Minister of Urban Development and Housing jointly with the Ministers of Wildlife and Forest Conservation and Environment submitted the proposal.

Accordingly, a monitoring committee and a working committee comprised of the heads or representatives of applicable stakeholder institutions would be appointed. The monitoring committee would be tasked with the preparation of the proposed master plan.

Further, the areas identified under the proposed master plan would also be declared as a national reserve under the Fauna and Flora Ordinance and the whole wetland area is to be declared as a Ramsar wetland by implementing the master plan.