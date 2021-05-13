LNP – HIP sees highest monthly RORO volume in April

The Hambantota International Port has seen a significant increase in their RORO figures during the first 4 months of 2021, compared to the corresponding period last year.

The first 4 months of this year saw 193,690 vehicles come into the port for transshipment as against 118,872 vehicles during the same period last year. 62,736 vehicles were transshipped last month, marking the highest volume of RORO the port has handled in a month so far.

The April figures have topped increased RORO volumes HIP experienced in December 2020 and January 2021.

The ports of loading of RORO cargo arriving for transshipment at HIP are Chennai, Mundra, Ennore in India and Gunsan and Pyeongtaek in South Korea while the main ports of discharge are Durban (SA), Veracruz (Mexico), San Antonio (US), Rotterdam (Netherlands) and Le Havere (France). Some of the main shipping lines operating to and from HIP include NYK, MOL, Hyundai Glovis, Kline, ZIM, Hoegh, SEALS Japan, Eastern Car Carrier lines.

“While globally the export market still seems to be fluctuating, it is encouraging to see the Hambantota International Port being selected as the port of choice by the major shipping lines, and the numbers keep growing. We attribute this primarily to the efficiency, reliability, and high productivity of our Port. This is coupled together with the focus on safety and quality as per the global standards of CMPort,” says Tissa Wickramasinghe, COO of Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG).