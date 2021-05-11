LNP – Over 40 vaccination centres set up in WP for Sinopharm vaccine roll out

More than 40 vaccination centres have been established in the Western Province to provide the first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine, health authorities said.

Accordingly, the first dose of the vaccine would be given to individuals between the age of 30 to 59.

Ten centres each have been set up in Colombo and Kalutara districts, while more than 15 centres have been put up in the Gampaha District. However, additional number of five centres are established in the Colombo Municipal Council area.

The authorities expect to vaccinate about 25,000 per day.

The rollout of the vaccination in other districts would be carried out considering the virus stain spread and also the caseload and death rates recorded in the respective areas.

This vaccination plan has been launched under the directive of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.