LNP – Online education not 100% alternative to classroom education: Minister

Online education, which is currently being conducted for school children is not an alternative to classroom education, Education Minister G.L. Peiris said.

He said this practice is useful, but not a good option for students to continue with their studies to 100%.

“This online education is not giving an experience like being taught by a teacher in a classroom,” he said.

This online education system has only been taken as an alternative for students to continue their studies during this dreaded COVID outbreak, the Minister said.

However, providing facilities for online education is so far practical to use during this pandemic situation, he added.