LNP – SL ranked 69th in National Cyber Security Index

Among 160 countries, Sri Lanka has been ranked 69th in the National Cyber Security Index (NCSI), the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) said.

They said the NCSI is a global index that measures the preparedness of countries to prevent cyber threats and manage cyber crimes.

According to the latest NCSI ranking, Sri Lanka has advanced to 69 in 2021. Was ranked 98 in 2020. This is an improvement of 29 positions, the SLCERT said.

Meanwhile, NCSI report described that Sri Lanka has recorded the 83rd position on the Global Cyber security Index, 117th position in the ICT Development Index and 63rd in Networked Readiness Index.

The CERT which is under the Ministry of Technology is implementing the nation’s first Information and Cyber Security Strategy and activities related to this and contributed significantly to the improved ranking.

According to the index published on the NCSI website, Greece recorded first place with an average of 96.10 and South Sudan ranked last with 160th position with an average of 2.60. India recorded 37th place in the index with an average of 59.74.

The United States recorded the 16 positions in the index with an average of 79.22 while the United Kingdom recorded 18th place with a rank of 77.92, the index said.