LNP – Construction Industry Stakeholders of Sri Lanka and Nepal discuss areas to strengthen collaboration

Sri Lanka Embassy in Nepal partnered with the Export Development Board of Sri Lanka (EDB) to connect construction industry stakeholders of the two countries in a webinar titled “Collaboration in the Construction Industry between Sri Lanka and Nepal ” on Tuesday 04 May.

In his opening remarks, EDB Chairman Suresh de Mel described Nepal as an important market for joint ventures in the construction industry and elaborated the Sri Lankan industry ‘s strengths and capabilities to cater to the international market. He mentioned in particular the expertise shown by Sri Lanka in green construction, urban infrastructure, soil and geology, hydropower and low cost housing.

Ambassador Himalee Arunatilaka highlighted the event as an opportunity to elevate the existing friendship between Sri Lanka and Nepal to a productive economic partnership. She expressed the hope that the interaction will go beyond business connections to include prospects for capacity building and training opportunities as well.

Federation of Contractor’s Association of Nepal, Nepal Engineers’ Association and Society for Consulting Architectural and Engineering Firms (SCAEF) spoke on behalf of the Nepal industry. They provided an overview of the Nepali market, elaborating on investment opportunities in road and transport development, Highways and railways, physical infrastructure including water and sanitation and smart city projects.

The Sri Lankan industry was represented by the Major Constructors’ Association of Sri Lanka (MCSL), Small Hydro Power Developers’ Association, Sri Lanka Institutes of Architects as well as the Chamber of Construction Industries of Sri Lanka. They highlighted the achievements and success stories of Sri Lankan companies in international projects and the reach of Sri Lankan companies in Africa and Asia.

Both sides welcomed the opportunity to strengthen contacts, build partnerships and explore business and technical collaborations and joint ventures.

Around 100 participants representing industry associations, professional organizations and construction companies from both countries participated in the webinar. The discussion ended with both sides agreeing to establish collective and individual connections to continue the conversation on possible future collaborations.