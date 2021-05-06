LNP – CNN shines global spotlight on Sri Lanka Tourism

Sustaining the global spotlight on Sri Lanka as a ‘safe and secure’ holiday destination that has successfully opened up to the world, CNN’s Asia Travel journalist, Lilit Marcus visited the island early last month to experience first-hand how Sri Lanka Tourism has managed to open up the country by implementing the globally recognized ‘bio-bubble’ concept. The travel writer touched on her experience as a tourist quarantining in paradise where she chose two Level 1 certified hotels for her initial 14 day stay in quarantine. Adhering to strict safety guidelines and protocols issued by the SLTDA, tourists are able to travel with registered tour guides and drivers. The writer goes on to commend the painstaking measures taken to ensure safety and hygienic conditions and the warm welcome she received during her stay.

As part of CNN Travel’s initiative to highlight Tourism Sri Lanka, in addition to the feature on the CNN Travel website, CNN Travel via its Instagram handle hosted a ‘Sri Lanka Takeover”, where stunning images of Sri Lanka were featured via its stories feature.

In the news network’s coverage earlier this year, CNN’s Julia Chatterley of the highly-rated show, ‘First Move’, interviewed Sri Lanka Tourism Chairperson Kimarli Fernando on the country’s reopening strategy, highlighting the salient features of the bio-bubble for tourists, as well as their stays in over 200 KPMG and Ernst and Young-certified ‘Safe and Secure’ hotels, and how tourists could safely visit 20 popular scenic sites in the country. Kimarli Fernando also touched on the benefits of the mandatory US$12 health insurance, which offers US$50,000 cover for a month, during the CNN interview.

Sri Lanka Tourism is on an optimistic path to leverage on the success of its innovative bio-bubble concept and reopening strategy which has seen a growing influx of tourists this year. Making Sri Lanka’s reopening strategy into headline news is a massive confidence booster establishing Sri Lanka as a safe and secure yet beautiful destination; with much diversity, authenticity and serenity to be experienced by the ‘new normal’ traveller.