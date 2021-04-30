LNP – Local company sealed off after tests confirm presence of Aflatoxin in coconut oil

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has taken measures to seal off a local coconut oil manufacturing company after it was confirmed its products contain the highly carcinogenic substance Aflatoxin.

Further, the coconut oil stocks that the company had released to the market have been removed by the CAA.

Following the recent controversy concerning the presence of Aflatoxin in imported unrefined coconut oil, the authorities have obtained samples of coconut oil products in the markets for testing.

The test results have revealed that the carcinogen Aflatoxin was discovered in the coconut oils samples obtained from the products of a local brand.

Speaking in this regard, State Minister of Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna said the company was informed to withdraw its products from the market after receiving the results on 7 samples tested in the labs of Peradeniya University.

The CAA is taking the necessary steps to proceed with legal action against the company, he added.

Meanwhile, Director of CAA Asela Bandara, addressing the media reports on the brand in question, confirmed that the brand in question is a leading coconut oil manufacturer in the country called N-Joy.