LNP – B2B meeting to boost Sri Lankan exports of fruits and vegetables to Oman

Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman jointly with the Sri Lanka Export Development Board, organised a virtual B2B meeting between Carrefour Oman and eight prominent Sri Lankan fruits and vegetables exporter companies, to boost Sri Lankan exports of varieties of fruits and vegetables to Carrefour Oman hypermarket chain which has more than 12 outlets in the Sultanate of Oman.

Opening the virtual B2B meeting Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Ameer Ajwad highlighted that Sri Lankan fruits and vegetables are popular among the consumers in Oman and that they have high demand in the Omani market. Direct engagement between Sri Lankan exporter companies and well-established popular hypermarket chains such as Carrefour, will help to boost Sri Lankan exports of fruits and vegetables in to the Omani market.

Sri Lankan fruits and vegetables exporter companies namely Tradlanka Agricultural Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, Ellawala Horticulture Pvt Ltd, Nidro Supply (pvt) Ltd, Deshan International Imports and Exports, Nelna Group, C R Exports Pvt Ltd, Jagro Pvt Ltd and Development Interplan Ceylon Pvt Ltd., participated during the virtual B2B meeting with Carrefour Oman and agreed to export consolidated consignments of Sri Lankan fruits and vegetables.

Carrefour Oman Country Manager Alain Enjalbert and General Manager (Food) Pierre Rahal participated during the B2B virtual meeting.

Deputy Director Mr. Prasanna Jayasinghe, Assistant Director of EDB Gayani Wijethilake and First Secretary of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Oman Dilini Abeyesekara participated during the virtual B2B meeting.