LNP – 52 deaths in road accidents within 5 days

Fifty-two people have lost their lives and 669 were injured in road accidents as of yesterday since April 13, Police said.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said some 399 road accidents have been reported during that period.

Also the Police have taken 2,242 vehicles into their custody violating traffic norms, causing accidents and drunk driving.

DIG Rohana said 12 buses, 38 lorries, 128 cars, 553 three wheelers, 1,429 motorcycles, 22 cabs and 22 dual purpose vehicles were taken into custody.

“Honour traffic regulations by driving with road sense, adhere to traffic rules and regulations and avoid excessive speed, over speeding, and drunk driving are the major causes for road mishaps,” he cautioned the motorists.