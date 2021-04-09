LNP – 05 drug parcels seized at Central Mail Exchange

The officers attached to the Narcotic Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs on Thursday (Apr. 08) seized five (05) parcels sent to five (05) different individuals at the Foreign Parcel counter of the Colombo Central Mail Exchange.

278 grams of banned Cannabis variant Kush worth Rs. 04 million, 400 Ecstacy pills containing Methamphetamine worth Rs. 03 mil05 drug packs seized at Central Mail Exchangelion were discovered inside the parcels, Sri Lanka Customs said.

According to Sri Lanka Customs, the intended recipients are residents of Ahangama, Verahera, Homagama, and Kandy.

The parcels were sent from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Germany, Sri Lanka Customs noted.

The seized narcotic substances were handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.