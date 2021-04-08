LNP – AG authorizes ban of 11 Islamic organizations linked to extremism
The Attorney General has authorized the proscription of 11 Islamic organizations linked to extremist activities, his Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said today (April 07).
Relevant organizations are as follows:
- United Thowheed Jamaath (UTJ)
- Ceylon Thowheed Jamaath (CTJ)
- Sri Lanka Thowheed Jamaath (SLTJ)
- All Ceylon Thowheed Jamaath (ACTJ)
- Jamiyyathul Ansaari Sunnaththul Mohomadiya (JASM)
- Dharul Adhar @ Jamiul Adhar
- Sri Lanka Islamic Student Movement (SLISM)
- Islamic State of Iraq & Syria (ISIS)
- Al-Qaeda
- Save the Pearls
- Super Muslim