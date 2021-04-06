LNP – Sri Lanka spent Rs. 1,239 billion to import vehicles from 2015-19

State Minister of Money & Capital Market and State Enterprise Reforms, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, says that Sri Lanka had spent Rs. 1,239 billion to import vehicles from 103 countries during the period from 2015 to 2019.

“During 2015 to 2019, Sri Lanka has spent Rs. 1,239 billion to import vehicles from 103 countries”, he said speaking in parliament today (05).

He further said that the total number of vehicles imported during the period from 2015 to 2019 was 2,515,546.

In response to a question raised by MP Mohamed Muzammil, the State Minister stated that Sri Lanka has spent Rs. 41,576 million for timber imports from 2015 to 2019.