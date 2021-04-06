LNP – Management Committee appointed to run SLC

Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa has appointed a management committee to handle the administrative affairs of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Minister of Sports Namal Rajapaksa has appointed the management committee of Sri Lanka Cricket in line Section 39 – (1) of the Sports Act No. 25 of 1973.

Professor Arjuna de Silva has been appointed as the chairman of the committee in which Ashley de Silva will serve as Secretary and Sujeewa Mudalige as Treasurer.

Attorney at Law Uchitha Wickramasinghe will serve as a committee member while Amal Edirisooriya will render his services in the capacity of an Observer.

The management committee had been appointed as the term of the officers of the Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee expires on the 5th of April.

Accordingly, the new management committee will commence duties with effect from the 6th of April until the office bearers of Sri Lanka Cricket are elected on the 20th of May.

According to the gazette, the committee cannot incur any expenses other than those for development activities and essential administrative expenses planned up to the 20th of May.

The gazette adds that any expenses will have to be incurred with the prior written approval of the Secretary to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The sports minister had published a gazette on the 17th of February extending the term of the Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee until the 5th of April.

However, the Colts Cricket Club had written to the Sports Minister notifying that the current administration is not legally entitled to hold office.

The minister had then referred it to the Attorney General for legal advice.

The Attorney General had then advised that Sri Lanka Cricket will appoint a Management Committee to run the administrative affairs of the local cricketing authority.