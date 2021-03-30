LNP – Mahanama cement top position, Niman takes a hat-trick

Under-19 Cricket

Mahanama cemented the top position of their group with the third consecutive win, spinner Abhishek Anandakumar with a six wicket haul and Niman Umesh with a hat-trick took bowling honours of the day and Randunu Gunaratne cracked a blistering 81 as the Under-19 Division I Tier ‘A’ and ‘B’ tournaments continued on Monday.

Mahanama reduced St. Sebastian’s to 122 runs to record vital 67 runs victory at Moratuwa. They are the only Tier ‘A’ team to have recorded three consecutive wins so far in the tournament as they prevented Sebs from threatening their ambitions to win the group title. The defeat has now placed St. Sebastian’s second in Group ‘Y’.

Abhishek Anandakumar helped Trinity beat Wesley in a 28-overs a side affair as he accounted for all six wickets to fall in the Wesley innings.

St. Peter’s fought back to defend a below par total as they restricted St. Aloysius’ to 67 runs. Niman Umesh who took four wickets for five runs in two overs was the pick of the bowlers as he mopped up the tail with a hat-trick in the Tier ‘B’ match at Bambalapitiya.

In Tier ‘B’ St. Peter’s and Isipatana remain unbeaten after recording three victories each.

Randunu Gunaratne’s 81 runs (67 balls) inclusive of four fours and five sixes was the bating highlight in Isipatana’s huge 200 runs win over Zahira, while Thevindu Dickwella rattled four wickets for them.

Ananda restricted Dharmapala to 63 runs before cruising to nine wickets win, while Moratu Vidyalaya shocked Thurstan with a 28 runs win. Except Ranesh Silva and Vihas Thewmika no other batsman could reach double figures for Thurstan.

Results

Tier A –

St. Anthony’s, Kandy beat Cambrians by nine wickets at Moratuwa

Prince of Wales

118 all out in 37.5 overs (Pasindu Pathum 51; Nimnaka Jayathilaka 2/35, Asitha Wanninayake 2/13, Gihan Ebert 2/20,)

St. Anthony’s

119 for 1 in 13 overs (Chamindu Wickramasinghe 64n.o., Yasiru Gamarachchi 37)

Trinity beat Wesley by two wickets at Campbell Park

Wesley

134 for 6 in 28 overs (Lakshan Ruwantha 29, Sahil Dias 39, Semila Liyanage 23n.o., Anudith Wickramasinghe 23n.o.; Abhishek Anandakumara 6/25)

Trinity

139 for 8 in 27 overs (Thewin Amarasinghe 23, Pasan Ganegoda 25, Pawan Pathiraja 29, Ranuda Somarathne 27; Ravindu Sigera 3/31)

Mahanama beat St. Sebastian’s by 67 runs at Moratuwa

Mahanama

189 for 9 in 50 overs (Sadishan Chamody 24, Pulshan Rohana 23, Pavan Rathnayake 41, Vinuka Rubasinghe 25n.o., Sampath Nishshanka 27; Shenith Fernando 3/25, Kalana Sandeepa 2/36, Sandeesh Fernando 2/37)

St. Sebastian’s

122 all out in 37.2 overs (Yashan Avishka 28; Sampath Nishshanka 3/18, Devindu Kekirideniya 2/21, Pulshan Rohana 2/15)

Tier B

Moratu MV beat Thurstan by 28 runs at Moratuwa

Moratu MV

131 all out in 44.3 overs (Thushan Nimantha 20, Deneth Sithumina 19; Nipun Premarathne 4/22, Punthila Kumara 3/29)

Thurstan

103 all out in 32 overs (Ranesh Silva 35, Roshan Kavishka 3/18, Vishwa Didulana 2/13, Niraj Kavishka 2/20)

Isipatana beat Zahira by 200 runs at Maradana

Isipatana

296 for 9 in 50 overs (Tharush Nethsara 26, Amaan Thaha 28, Savindu Uthsara 36, Randunu Gunarathne 81, Kavindu Amantha 50; Venkat Rajendran 2/40, Raaed Rizwan 2/64, Ishan Ruhaim 3/55)

Zahira

96 all out in 32.3 overs (Ishan Ruhaim 26; Lomitha Ravindith 2/20, Thevindu Dickwella 4/34, Savindu Uthsara 2/16, Dinuka Anupamal 2/09)

St. Peter’s beat St. Aloysius’ by 98 runs at Bambalapitiya

St. Peter’s

165 all out in 48.2 overs (Shenal Boteju 20, Nipunaka Fonseka 26, Wanuja Kumara 22, Danal Hemananda 28; Mihiranga Nimsara 4/36, Adithya Abeyawardana 3/21)

St. Aloysius’

67 all out in 24.2 overs (Omal Sadith 21; Danal Hemananda 2/19, Vinuda Liyanage 2/16, Niman Umesh 4/05)

Devapathiraja beat Lumbini by two wickets at Galle

Lumbini

111 all out in 35.1 overs (Thiranjaya Rasanjana 32, Yasiru Yugath 18; Pawan Sandesh 4/21, Sasanka Nirmal 2/14, Sudeera Weerarathna 2/14, Irushka Thimira 2/12)

Devapathiraja

115 for 8 in 33.1 overs (Pawan Sandesh 28, Jeewaka Shasheen 28; Thasika Nirmal 2/25, Sasanka Nethmina 4/36)

Ananda beat Dharmapala by nine wickets at Ananda Mawatha

Dharmapala

62 all out in 17.1 overs (Pasindu Theekshana 17; Tehaan Perera 5/26, Nethma Samaraweera 3/26, Isuru Ayesh 2/01)

Ananda

63 for 1 in 10.3 overs (Nushal Dharmarathna 27n.o., Lakshita Kularathna 23)