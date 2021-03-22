LNP – Elephant House clinches two Golds, special award at NCE Export Awards 2020

Sri Lanka’s legendary 155 year old and favourite household consumer foods brand Elephant House has clinched two Gold awards along with a Special Award at the 28th annual NCE Export Awards 2020.

Backed by the rich and strong heritage since 1866, Elephant House, synonymous with wholesome goodness and fun has established a longstanding tradition and culture of excellence that has truly won the hearts of its countrymen.

Having bravely navigated through the business waters, persevering hardships and new challenges such as the Covid crisis, Elephant House has securely established itself as one of the most recognised brands in the local and international arena. Winning Golds in the “Confectionary and Beverage Products Medium” and in the “Processed Food Products Small” categories was a testimony of the commitment and dedication Elephant House has towards their consumers. These recognitions are among the most recent in a long outstanding history of achievement where Elephant House has secured wins multiple times in many categories.