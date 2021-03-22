LNP – Ahan, Kawshitha crack big knocks

Ahan Wickramasinghe and Kawshitha Kodithuwakku cracked blistering knocks as Royal, Mahinda, St. Thomas’, Matara, St. Anthony’s, Wattala and St. Peter’s registered victories in the Under-19 Division I Limited Overs tournament Tier ‘A’ and ‘B’ matches on Saturday.

Ahan Wickramasinghe scored unbeaten 92 runs to set the stage for Royal to record six runs victory over Gurukula in 31-overs a side encounter at Reid Avenue.

Wickramasinghe put on unbroken 110 runs stand for the fourth wicket with Kavindu Pathirathne as Royal amassed 210 runs in their allotted 31 overs.

In reply, Gurukula had their skipper Kemira Nayanatharu and Sajitha Chamod scoring quick fire knocks to take the match to the wire.

Wickramasinghe, who top scored with 92 runs for Royal is the leading scorer of the Tier ‘A’ tournament as he has accumulated over 200 runs in two matches.

Kodithuwakku’s 97 runs, inclusive of nine fours and five sixes, laid the foundation for Mahinda to reach a target of 231 runs with five overs to spare.

While half centuries by Hirantha Jayasinghe and Harindu Jayasekara helped St. Thomas’ Matara beat St. Anne’s by six wickets, Nipunaka Fonseka and Vinuda Liyanage scored half centuries in St. Peter’s 125 runs win over Dharmaraja.

Meanwhile, in traditional encounters St. Sebastian’s and St. Joseph’s earned first innings honours.

Results

Tier ‘A’

Royal win by six runs at Reid Avenue

Royal

210 for 3 in 31 overs (Uvindu Weerasekara 19, Ahan Wickramasinghe 92n.o., Kavindu Pathirathne 53n.o., Sadisha Rajapaksha 22)

Gurukula

204 for 8 in 31 overs (Neluka Heshan 28, Rashmika Mevan 33, Sithija Chamod 47, Kemira Nayanatharu 50; Sonal Amarasekara 2/42, Gishan Balasooriya 3/33)

St. Thomas’ beat St. Anne’s by six wickets at Kurunegala

St. Anne’s

155 all out in 47.1 overs (Risitha Perera 66, Thrimalsha Silva 21; Sachira Rashmika 4/16)

St. Thomas’

156 for 4 in 45.2 overs (Hirantha Jayasinghe 60n.o., Harindu Jayasekara 58)

Mahinda beat Thurstan by three wickets at Galle

Thurstan

230 all out in 50 overs (Dananja Silva 37, Bawantha Jayasinghe 71, Punthila Kumara 21, Lakmal Perera 19; Subanu Rajapaksha 3/34, Navod Paranavithana 3/36, Kushan Madusha 2/40)

Mahinda

231 for 7 in 44.5 overs (Kawshitha Kodithuwakku 97, Dhanuja Induwara 21, Sandew Induwara 27, Navod Paranavithana 19, Rashmika Madushanka 19; Upul Hettiarachchi 5/35)

St. Peter’s beat Dharmaraja by 125 runs at Bambalapitiya

St. Peter’s

265 for 7 in 50 overs (Shanuka Galagoda 24, Shanshay Gunathilaka 39, Nipunaka Fonseka 63, Lahiru Chethaka 35, Vinuda Liyanage 64n.o.; Sadeepa Rathnayaka 2/81, Upendra Warnakulasuriya 2/41)

Dharmaraja

140 for 8 in 50 overs (Pulindu Perera 61; Chamelker de Silva 3/15)

St. Anthony’s beat Devapathiraja by five wickets at Galle

Devapathiraja

207 all out in 49.1 overs ss(Jeewaka Shasheen 73, Sasanka Nirmal 23, Matheesha Saranga 19; Gihan Sathmika 2/14, Shan Aniketh 2/31)

St. Anthony’s

211 for 5 in 38.2 overs (Gihan Sathmika 50, Romesh Suranga 44, Avishka Tharindu 43n.o., Sadun Rexmotiar 29, Kaveesha Dulanjana 19; Chaminda Sandaruwan 4/42)

Traditional Matches

St. Joseph’s V Wesley at Campbell Park

St. Joseph’s

223 for 2 overnight 319 for 4 decl. in 80.3 overs (Shevon Daniel 164, Sheran Fonseka 73, Yesith Rupasinghe 55; Thenuka Perera 2/50) and 45 for 1 in 15.1 overs (Dinal Anuradha 26)

Wesley

156 all out in 66.5 overs (Sahil Dias 39, Anudith Wickramasinghe 23; Dunith Wellalage 6/56, Lahiru Amarasekara 2/46)

St. Sebastian’s V Richmond at Moratuwa

St. Sebastian’s

166 all out in 82 overs (Bihanga Mendis 31, Sukitha Prasanna 17, Sandesh Fernando 42; Amshi de Silva 2/49, Tharinda Nirmal 3/34, Nalaka Jayawardana 2/36) and 152 for 5 in 36.5 overs (Yashan Avishka 36, Sukitha Prasanna 62, Chakila Perera 20n.o.; Amshi de Silva 2/15, Kavindu Nirmana 2/16)

Richmond

8for no loss overnight 97 all out in 36.1overs (Bhanuka Manohara 24, Chehan Subasingha 23; Crishan Fernando 3/15, Kalana Sandeepa 3/21) and 71 for 1 in 28 overs (Bhanuka Manohara 29n.o., Thamindu Pradeeptha 26 n.o.)