LNP – Fonterra enables access to high-nutrition Mineral Mix packs to uplift smallholder dairy farm productivity

In a move to help its smallholder dairy farmers improve dairy cattle health and increase milk yield, Fonterra Brands Lanka has enabled sustained market access to high-nutrition minerals mix packs.

Managing Director of Fonterra Brands Lanka and Indian Subcontinent, Ms. Vidya Sivaraja said, “We are pleased to make these locally-produced, high nutrition Minerals Mix packs accessible for the first time to our farmer base spanning our North Western, Western and Central Province dairy communities. This solution is in line with national imperatives called out by the Presidential Task Force for Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication.”

Access to the right quality cattle feed remains a critical challenge felt by dairy farmers. Mineral supplementation plays a significant role in livestock development programmes as it improves general health and growth rate, increases the efficiency of feed utilization on-farm and improves immune response, which gives cows more resistance against infectious diseases.

Fonterra Brands Lanka’s small holder dairy farmer network supplies milk for its Anchor and Anchor Newdale brands, including set yoghurt, stirred yoghurt, drinking yoghurt, fresh milk, UHT milk and flavoured milk, manufactured at its local dairy processing facility in Biyagama.