LNP – Business Pickme Nena Pahana: school supplies, stationery distributed among children of exemplary drivers

Sri Lanka’s leading home-grown mobility solution, PickMe, recently distributed school supplies and stationery for the new school year under its CSR initiate: PickMe Nena Pahana. The beneficiaries of this project were the children of best-rated PickMe drivers from all over the country.

This was the 5th instalment of Nena Pahana whereby 1600 students were provided with stationery items worth of 4 million rupees. The items were delivered to the residences of deserving drivers – as a gesture of appreciation for the service rendered, in keeping with health & safety regulations- following a simple ceremony at PickMe Headquarters in Colombo.

“Our drivers/riders are the lifeblood of PickMe; I hope this simple gesture will serve to incentivise them to perform even better this year. We particularly appreciate them rising to the occasion at the peak of the pandemic last year, during the two back to back lockdowns. We’re deeply appreciative of the dedication & commitment,” said CEO of PickMe, Zulfer Jiffry.

COO Isira Perera too commended the drivers, adding: “Best performing drivers are ambassadors of the company. We are glad the list of recipients is longer this time which is reflective of customer satisfaction. It is apt to say the recipients were not handpicked by PickMe, but, rather, our loyal clientele. I invite customers to use the rating option so we can reward the good and weed out the bad, if any.”