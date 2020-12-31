LNP – Theft of explosives, act of vandalism jolt police into action

… authorities concerned about possible links to Easter Sunday suicide bombers

The police and intelligence services have launched a probe following an attack that broke the glass shield of a Buddha statue near Dadimudda kovil at Hingula, Mawanella, the scene of several attacks on Buddha statues in late December 2018.

Subsequent investigations revealed those who had carried out the Mawanella attacks carried out the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide attacks which claimed the lives of 270 people.

Police headquarters stepped up security in the area following the latest incident.

Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana yesterday (30) told The Island that the intelligence services and the CID had been deployed. The Kegalle and Mawanella police had initiated a separate investigation.

The police have obtained footage from the CCTV cameras in the area.

The incident took place close on the heels of the alleged theft of a stock of explosives from a rock quarry in Mawanella.

Police said that the owner of a rock quarry at Molliyagoda in Mawanella had complained to the police about the alleged theft of the explosives which had taken place on December 22.

Police said that among the items missing from the quarry were 15 kilos of ammonium nitrate, six water-gel pellets, 20 detonators, 35 metres of detonator cord and one 70 A battery.

The CID has taken over the investigations while personnel from State Intelligence have also been sent to Mawanella to investigate the theft.