LNP – Hoarding the cure for family use!

Newspaper stories are galore these days about gullible people making a frenzied effort to obtain a quack cure for the coronavirus produced by a witch doctor.

Meanwhile, a rumor doing rounds in the public domain says that a top political family in the country has obtained several hundreds of a certain anti-corona syrup for the protection of family members and those dear and near to them.

People who appear to be more enlightened say that it is the duty of the authorities to lose no time in introducing an efficacious cure for the infectious disease local or foreign, approved by medical experts rather than allow the charlatans to deceive the public with quack cures.