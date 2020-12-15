LNP – BOC joins police to carry-out COVID 19 precaution campaign

The Bank of Ceylon took the opportunity to join with the Sri Lanka Police Department to extend its support towards “COVID 19 Precaution awareness campaign” in locked-downed areas. The Bank deployed its “Branch on Wheels” mobile banking vehicle in order to provide essential banking services to people in these areas.

This service will be following the schedule arranged by the Sri Lanka Police Department to cover the eight currently restricted areas. It was brought to notice that people were not able to fulfill their essential banking needs during the past week due to non-accessibility to a banking branch. However with this initiative BOC will bring its branch to the people in these areas whilst ensuring safety precautions from COVID 19.

It is known that Bank of Ceylon as a responsive state institution in the country has gone an extra mile during this COVID 19 pandemic to serve people of this country through many innovative and situation sensitive banking services to maintain an uninterrupted banking service to every Sri Lankan.

Emphasizing the importance of moving to mobile or e-currency rather than continuing to use physical cash, The bank invites all fellow Sri Lankans to experience the convenience of mobile and online banking rather than relying on traditional banking methods in this juncture. Further it adds that the Bank of Ceylon will remain strong as the trusted banking partner of Sri Lankans as it always has been.

(BOC)