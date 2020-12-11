LNP – Ogilvy Group wins big at Campaign Asia’s Agency of the Year Awards 2020

The Phoenix Ogilvy Group has once again received international acclaim, bagging two highly coveted awards at the 27th edition of Campaign Asia’s Agency of the Year Awards 2020.

Ogilvy Digital became the only Sri Lankan digital agency to be recognized at this year’s event, winning Silver for the ‘Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year’ award, while Ogilvy Media walked away with the ‘Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year’ Bronze Award for a record third consecutive year.

Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year Awards celebrate the people, the work and the businesses achieving outstanding success in media, marketing and advertising. The awards highlight strong leadership, creativity and innovation, stellar new business performance, the development of talent, and contribution to the industry; and is open to agencies from across the South Asia region.

Speaking on the wins Irvin Weerackody, chairman, Phoenix Ogilvy Group Sri Lanka attributed the achievement to the steadfast commitment of the teams and strategic business management during the pandemic situation. “2020 was doubtless one of the most challenging years for businesses globally, and doubly so in Sri Lanka that had just begun its recovery from the terrorist attacks in April 2019. In the past year, we were able to achieve outstanding results as a company, and support our clients in achieving their communication and business goals; thanks to steadfast decisions made during the pandemic by these two companies, and dedicated teams that crafted innovative campaigns under the most trying and unprecedented circumstances,” he stated.

Ogilvy Digital won the highest award in the category this year, for working to expand its footprint amidst the challenges of the past year. Ogilvy Digital leaned on its excellent technical and organizational infrastructure and human capital, to deliver superlative results through premium services, which was welcomed by clients.

Ogilvy Media meanwhile was recognized with its Bronze ‘Rest of South Asia Media Agency of the Year’ award for offering innovative and diverse media solutions, as it strategically navigated through the pandemic to help clients during this challenging period, whilst retaining all accounts.

“Success at Ogilvy has always been about its people”, said Lalith Sumanasiri, Managing Director of Ogilvy Media and Ogilvy Digital. “Facing two major challenges in back to back years, our focus was on staff wellbeing. We knew that aligning our business goals with providing an excellent platform for our people to thrive and grow, will be good for us. None of our staff were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we enabled them to thrive in the “working from home” environment until health restrictions were minimized, and they in turn have turned in superior work that has kept the Ogilvy flag flying high,” he added.