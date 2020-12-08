LNP – DHL Express Sri Lanka celebrates 40 years of service excellence and market leadership

Since 1980, the company has continuously invested in Sri Lanka and demonstrated its commitment to help local businesses succeed

• Marks anniversary milestone in Sri Lanka with launch of MyDHL+ global shipping platform and DHL Express Mobile app

DHL Express, the world’s leading express service provider, is celebrating four decades of service excellence and pioneering work in Sri Lanka’s logistics sector this year.

Established in 1980, DHL Express Sri Lanka has continued to invest in the future of Sri Lanka and the development of its logistics industry. In the past four decades, the company has unceasingly deployed best practices from its international operations, showcased industry-leading solutions, strengthened its service presence and utilized extensive local experience to grow in tandem with Sri Lanka’s economic progress.

“As DHL Express Sri Lanka marks its 40th anniversary, we are proud to look back at its history as a trailblazer that has shaped the sector, winning recognition and awards from customers and industry bodies alike. Our continued success and growth in Sri Lanka is all due to the dedication and passion for delivering excellence that the local management team and all employees have demonstrated time and again. Despite the current challenging environment, I am confident in our team and we can look forward to many more decades of success and growth in Sri Lanka,” said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific.

“We are extremely proud to mark our 40th year in Sri Lanka as an innovator and industry leader. As we stand on the threshold of a whole new chapter of growth, we are determined to continue serving the nation with a pioneering spirit. Our success throughout the four decades showcases a truly remarkable team culture. We are also indebted to our employees, customers and partners for their commitment and support.”